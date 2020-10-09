In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Casey's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the sixth, 430-yard par-4, Casey hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Casey hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

Casey tee shot went 183 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 3 under for the round.