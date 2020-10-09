-
Paul Casey shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Paul Casey’s nice tee shot yields birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Paul Casey lands his 162-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Casey's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
At the sixth, 430-yard par-4, Casey hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Casey hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
Casey tee shot went 183 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 3 under for the round.
