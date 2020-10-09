-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
