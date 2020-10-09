Patrick Rodgers hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 133rd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing five-putt for triple bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.