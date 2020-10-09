-
Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay a 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay birdies No. 7 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay lands his 60-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Martin Laird; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Patrick Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
