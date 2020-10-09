Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Martin Laird; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Patrick Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.