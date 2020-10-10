In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Perez's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Perez hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Perez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 13-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.