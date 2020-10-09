Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 127th at even par; Martin Laird is in 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under; and James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watney hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Watney to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Watney's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Watney chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Watney's tee shot went 164 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.