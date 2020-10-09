Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 89th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Taylor hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.