Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Nate Lashley in the second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sergio Garcia and James Hahn; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Nate Lashley's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
