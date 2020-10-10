MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 116th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Daffue had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Daffue's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Daffue chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

Daffue his second shot went 34 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to 1 under for the round.

Daffue tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.