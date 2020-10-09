Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 97th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kim hit his 195 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.