In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under with Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Gligic's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

Gligic tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.