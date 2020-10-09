Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Homa's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.