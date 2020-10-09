-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 115th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Maverick McNealy's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.