Matthew Wolff posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Highlights
Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wolff finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew Wolff had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.
