In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.