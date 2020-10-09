-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a double bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
