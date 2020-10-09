Matt Wilson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wilson finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wilson had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Wilson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilson to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wilson's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, Wilson hit his 119 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Wilson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wilson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.