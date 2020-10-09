Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kuchar's 70 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.