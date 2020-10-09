-
-
Matt Jones posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Jones finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matt Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Jones had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.