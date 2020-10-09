Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Trainer hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Trainer's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.