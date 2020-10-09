-
Martin Laird delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird lands his 202-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Laird finished his round in 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under; and James Hahn is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Martin Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Laird's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Laird had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Laird hit his 237 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Laird to 8 under for the round.
