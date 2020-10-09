In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 79th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hubbard hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.