Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 92nd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, List missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left List to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th List hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, List reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, List's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.