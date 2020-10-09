In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

Luke Donald got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Donald's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Donald chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Donald hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 5 under for the round.