Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 174 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Oosthuizen's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
