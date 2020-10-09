Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 115th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin's his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.