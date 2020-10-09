-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 131st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
