Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stanley had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Stanley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Stanley hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.