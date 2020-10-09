  • Kyle Stanley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kyle Stanley sinks a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Stanley rolls in 14-footer for birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kyle Stanley sinks a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 14th hole.