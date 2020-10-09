Kristoffer Ventura hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ventura finished his round tied for 57th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kristoffer Ventura had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.

Ventura tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ventura's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Ventura's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

Ventura missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.