Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tway's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Tway chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.