Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Highlights
Kevin Streelman uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Streelman lands his 123-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under; and James Hahn is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
