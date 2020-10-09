In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Stadler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 134th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stadler's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Stadler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Stadler tee shot went 172 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 0 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stadler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Stadler's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.