Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Na hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Na got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Na's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Na hit his 231 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.