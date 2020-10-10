In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Chappell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 127th at even par; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Chappell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Chappell hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

Chappell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 ninth. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.