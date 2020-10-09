-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Keith Mitchell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
