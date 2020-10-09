Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a great 287-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.