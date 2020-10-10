  • K.J. Choi putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, K.J. Choi gets up-and-down for birdie from just short of the green at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    K.J. Choi gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, K.J. Choi gets up-and-down for birdie from just short of the green at the par-4 15th hole.