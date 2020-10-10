K.J. Choi hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Choi finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, K.J. Choi had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Choi chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Choi's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Choi hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Choi chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.