In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Justin Suh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Suh finished his round tied for 17th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Brian Harman, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

Suh hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Suh to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Suh's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 6 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Suh chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Suh to 7 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Suh's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.