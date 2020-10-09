-
Joseph Bramlett putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Joseph Bramlett's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
