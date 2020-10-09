In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Huh's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Huh hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.