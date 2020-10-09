-
-
Joel Dahmen putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.