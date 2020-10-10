-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 09, 2020
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann sinks 20-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joaquin Niemann drains a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Joaquin Niemann hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 33rd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
Niemann hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Niemann hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
