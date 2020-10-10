Joaquin Niemann hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 33rd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Niemann hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.