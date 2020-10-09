Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 113th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 175 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Walker's tee shot went 321 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 103 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 149 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.