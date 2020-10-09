-
Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jimmy Walker sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jimmy Walker lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 113th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Walker's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 175 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Walker's tee shot went 321 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 103 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 149 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
