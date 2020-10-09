-
Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 57th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
