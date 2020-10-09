In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dufner hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dufner's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.