Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Day lands his 81-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 101st at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Day got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Day's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
