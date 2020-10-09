In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lovemark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lovemark's tee shot went 175 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lovemark's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Lovemark had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.