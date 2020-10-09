James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird; Stewart Cink and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 9 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hahn had a 292-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 27-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hahn's 77 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.