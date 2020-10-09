In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, J.T. Poston's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Poston hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

Poston's tee shot went 308 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Poston hit his 250 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.