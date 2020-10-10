In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 116th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Holmes got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Holmes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

Holmes hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Holmes chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Holmes tee shot went 169 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.