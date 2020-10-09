-
Hunter Mahan shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hunter Mahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Mahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mahan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mahan hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
